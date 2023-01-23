Gratus Capital LLC Has $986,000 Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Gratus Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries stock opened at $131.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $159.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.86. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.27%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.41.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

