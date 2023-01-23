The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $62,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.83.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $342.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $115.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.12. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.71 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total value of $2,585,868.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,006,451.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $71,896,193.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,076,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total value of $2,585,868.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,006,451.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Stories

