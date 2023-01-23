Lincoln National Corp Buys 6,369 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,008 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the second quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 22,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $40.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.87. The company has a market cap of $167.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 56.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.