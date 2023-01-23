Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 43,388 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,388 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Hershey worth $86,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 359.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total transaction of $3,140,557.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $207,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total transaction of $3,140,557.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,180,816.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,886 shares of company stock worth $9,500,707 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock opened at $214.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $191.00 and a 12 month high of $242.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.92 and its 200 day moving average is $227.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.00.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

