Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases 641 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $45.36 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day moving average of $41.01. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $50.53.

