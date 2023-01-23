Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,949 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,744 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Netflix worth $88,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in Netflix by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 2,741 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.11.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $342.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $152.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $458.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $304.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

