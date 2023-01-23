Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 261 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AF Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. AF Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,692,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 50,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,813,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,139,000 after buying an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 62,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,280,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG opened at $227.02 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $296.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.92 and its 200 day moving average is $229.74.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.