Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,274 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Amgen worth $73,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $263.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.39 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $140.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $274.18 and its 200 day moving average is $256.86.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Amgen from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.57.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

