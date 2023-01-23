BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $25,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $738.80.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,935 shares of company stock worth $44,866,323. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $741.71 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $831.32. The company has a market capitalization of $111.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $722.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $671.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.50%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

