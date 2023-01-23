Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $74.19 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,101,487 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 65,868 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $74,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $538,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 99,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 12,265 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $94.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.49. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $97.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.06 by ($0.39). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.05%.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,976. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHI. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.54.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

