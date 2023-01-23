Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $100.52 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 83,201 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $100,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,379,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,172,836,000 after purchasing an additional 31,643 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,254,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,869,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $889,126,000 after acquiring an additional 89,642 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,403,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $667,577,000 after acquiring an additional 58,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 11.0% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,232,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $586,088,000 after acquiring an additional 122,013 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total value of $248,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,842,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total value of $248,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at $773,386.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,054 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $441.83 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $621.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $398.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.83. The stock has a market cap of $89.25 billion, a PE ratio of 446.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.77.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

