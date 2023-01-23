Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $139.86 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 491,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,384 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 0.7% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Mastercard worth $139,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $25,000. Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 163.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.23.

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 367,819 shares of company stock valued at $117,733,271. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA stock opened at $376.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $362.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $353.48 and a 200-day moving average of $334.63.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

