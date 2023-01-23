Advisor OS LLC Sells 1,152 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Advisor OS LLC cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,786 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,606,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $294,500,000 after buying an additional 912,008 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after buying an additional 867,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 1,315,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $168,060,000 after buying an additional 778,900 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.46.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $122.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.09 and its 200 day moving average is $126.06. The firm has a market cap of $137.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $192.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

