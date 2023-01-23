Gratus Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Amgen by 39.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $263.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $140.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $274.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.86. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.39 and a 1-year high of $296.67.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.57.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.