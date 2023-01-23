Lincoln National Corp Purchases 916 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $36,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 225 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.32.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of MCD opened at $268.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67. The stock has a market cap of $196.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.