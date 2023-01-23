Cypress Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,749 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geller Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in Salesforce by 0.9% during the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $105,284.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,379,098.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $6,959,846.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,062,005.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $105,284.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,379,098.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,247 shares of company stock worth $24,923,246 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $151.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $151.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 540.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.85. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $234.49.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.81.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

