AMG National Trust Bank Grows Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $223.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.22.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $245.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.78. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $301.85.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

