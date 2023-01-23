AMG National Trust Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,933 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.54.

ORCL opened at $87.25 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $89.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.01. The stock has a market cap of $235.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.13%.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200 over the last 90 days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

