Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $104.18 on Monday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $86.98 and a 12 month high of $160.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.83). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 billion. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on COF. Barclays cut Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,146,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,146,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,270 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Stories

