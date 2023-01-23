PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Vertical Research

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

PPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.41.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $131.00 on Monday. PPG Industries has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $159.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 12.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,310,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,979,281,000 after buying an additional 1,963,056 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 280.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,104 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 33.8% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,533,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $280,473,000 after acquiring an additional 639,404 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 36.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,985,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,819,000 after acquiring an additional 527,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 235.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,560,000 after acquiring an additional 433,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

