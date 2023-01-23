International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of International Business Machines worth $60,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 31.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,107,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,837 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,574,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,006 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 264.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,046 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded International Business Machines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.30.

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM opened at $141.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.48. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.07, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

