Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $115.44 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,637,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 46,358 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.6% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $115,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Pfizer by 528.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,675,000 after buying an additional 10,429,412 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,238,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 253.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,480,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE PFE opened at $45.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

