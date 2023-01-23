Advisor OS LLC Purchases Shares of 2,543 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,543 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.12.

Starbucks stock opened at $105.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $120.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $107.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

