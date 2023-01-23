Advisor OS LLC Has $645,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Advisor OS LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.14.

NYSE EW opened at $79.29 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $131.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.33.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $460,393.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,926.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $1,473,731.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,667,724.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $460,393.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,926.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,800 shares of company stock worth $6,933,324 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

