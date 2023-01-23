Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 293,047 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811,261 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,047 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Starbucks worth $68,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $105.06 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $107.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.55. The company has a market capitalization of $120.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.12.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.