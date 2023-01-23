Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,590 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 77.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,980,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,266,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.82.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

NYSE:BDX opened at $253.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $72.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $247.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.86. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

