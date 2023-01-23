Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $267,000 Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 1,116.7% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 50.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.09.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $165.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $180.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,246,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,349,127. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

