AMG National Trust Bank Sells 410 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $60.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.30 and its 200-day moving average is $62.17. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $78.65.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.