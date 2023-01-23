Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% in the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 2.9 %

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $488.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $574.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 62.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $428.61 and its 200 day moving average is $386.42.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 118.38% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $841.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,831,804.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,831,804.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,516 shares of company stock valued at $12,541,681 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.13.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.