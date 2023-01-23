Cypress Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,814,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,610,557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965,418 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,449,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,343,440,000 after purchasing an additional 292,766 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,219,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,286,779,000 after purchasing an additional 725,606 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,648,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $590,155,000 after purchasing an additional 25,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 18.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,309,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $569,465,000 after acquiring an additional 363,641 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

NYSE BDX opened at $253.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.86. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 61.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.82.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

