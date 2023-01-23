Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires Shares of 2,000 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 76.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.
Travelers Companies Price Performance
Shares of TRV stock opened at $185.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $194.45. The stock has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.65.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies
In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $1,267,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $1,267,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total transaction of $2,570,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,197,194.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,969 shares of company stock worth $11,503,468. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.
Travelers Companies Profile
The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Travelers Companies (TRV)
- UiPath is the Blue-Collar AI Platform to Watch in 2023
- Is Canadian Solar Too Hot to Handle?
- CVS Health is Growing into an Integrated Healthcare Organization
- NVIDIA Outlook Improving: Watchlist Candidate for 2023
- Is C3.ai Stock a ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence Play?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.