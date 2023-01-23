Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires Shares of 2,000 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 76.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $185.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $194.45. The stock has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.65.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRV. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.53.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $1,267,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total transaction of $2,570,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,197,194.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,969 shares of company stock worth $11,503,468. Insiders own 1.07% of the company's stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

