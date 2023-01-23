Gratus Capital LLC Has $569,000 Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 99.9% during the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 17,486 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after buying an additional 7,942 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its position in Fastenal by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 42,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 147,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after buying an additional 10,956 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Price Performance

FAST opened at $49.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $60.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.50.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

Featured Stories

