Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 357,627 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,004,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 357,627 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $99,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLR opened at $106.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $157.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.21%.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.73.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

