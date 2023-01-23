Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,369 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $90,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.69.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $173.12 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.80 and a 1 year high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.05. The company has a market capitalization of $85.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.44%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

