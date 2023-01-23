PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 886,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 242,957 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of PayPal worth $76,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,362,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 0.9% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 247,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,310,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 116.0% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 24,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 12,995 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 0.6% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 508,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,747,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in PayPal by 4.7% during the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 180,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,493,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.31.

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock opened at $79.09 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $176.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.17 and a 200-day moving average of $83.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

