Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,618 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,265 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 15,466 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 39,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $869,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.54.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

NYSE DHI opened at $94.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.49. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $97.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.80.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.06 by ($0.39). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,770 shares of company stock worth $3,011,976. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

