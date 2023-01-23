Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 210.1% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,420 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 186.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 48,030 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 31,250 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 153.8% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 105,765 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $17,323,000 after acquiring an additional 64,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total value of $344,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,916,245.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at $84,145,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,930 shares of company stock worth $48,677,038 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PANW has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.24.

PANW stock opened at $146.10 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $213.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.64. The firm has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of -296.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

