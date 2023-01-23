Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE opened at $410.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $122.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $430.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.05.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

