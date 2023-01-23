Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Downgraded to Hold at Edward Jones

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Edward Jones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

NYSE MSI opened at $255.31 on Monday. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $275.16. The stock has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.64.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total transaction of $34,960.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,954.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.87, for a total value of $104,906.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,676.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total transaction of $34,960.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,954.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,423 shares of company stock valued at $33,688,438. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,632,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

