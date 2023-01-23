Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 657,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,025 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $59,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPG opened at $123.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $151.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 120.20%.

SPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

