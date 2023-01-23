Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 944,729 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Walt Disney worth $89,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 8.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,356,000 after purchasing an additional 33,857 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 760,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,782,000 after purchasing an additional 15,469 shares during the period. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the second quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 35,377 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.0 %

DIS stock opened at $103.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.88. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $157.50. The company has a market cap of $188.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.74.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.