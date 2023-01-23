Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $103.06 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,162 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Equinix worth $103,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 190.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 65.4% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Equinix from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $757.33.

Insider Activity

Equinix Stock Up 2.5 %

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total value of $5,212,188.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,599 shares in the company, valued at $11,726,363.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,812 shares of company stock worth $11,839,270. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX opened at $720.06 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $776.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.13, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $677.01 and a 200-day moving average of $641.71.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 162.09%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

