Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,779 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $94,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 260.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Sempra during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Sempra by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Sempra by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Trading Up 1.4 %

Sempra stock opened at $157.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.69. Sempra has a 1 year low of $129.69 and a 1 year high of $176.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.51.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 64.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sempra from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.11.

Sempra Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.