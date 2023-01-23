Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $71.74 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 871,395 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 157,286 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Applied Materials worth $71,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Applied Materials by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after acquiring an additional 54,261 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT stock opened at $108.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.46. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $145.16.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen upped their price target on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. New Street Research raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.64.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

