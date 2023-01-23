Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $82.14 Million Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,901,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,848 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $82,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 14,023 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 292,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 41,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 591,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,596,000 after purchasing an additional 51,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SU. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Suncor Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Suncor Energy stock opened at $33.03 on Monday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.27 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.16.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.55%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

Further Reading

