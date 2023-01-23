Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,206,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505,764 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.59% of Healthpeak Properties worth $73,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 30,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEAK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.45.

Insider Activity

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $25,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,295.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $26.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.83. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $35.72.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

