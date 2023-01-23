Advisor OS LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Advisor OS LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.08.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Prudential Financial stock opened at $98.63 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.46 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.31 and its 200 day moving average is $98.94. The company has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.99 and a beta of 1.41.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.