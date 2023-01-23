Andesa Financial Management Inc. Buys Shares of 14,400 Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA in the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Altice USA by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATUS shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Altice USA to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Altice USA from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.85.

ATUS opened at $4.80 on Monday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average of $6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.35.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 119.88% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

