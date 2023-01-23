D.R. Horton (DHI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.06 by ($0.39). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect D.R. Horton to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 2.7 %

D.R. Horton stock opened at $94.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $97.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.80.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,976. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after buying an additional 694,155 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,662,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,851,000 after acquiring an additional 51,505 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,780,000 after purchasing an additional 41,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 601,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,801,000 after purchasing an additional 305,909 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

