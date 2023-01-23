Grandfield & Dodd LLC Increases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,427 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $26,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on INTC shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.29.

Intel Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $29.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $120.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.57.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

